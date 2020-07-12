Share:

MULTAN - Model Customs Collectorate Enforcement Multan recovered non custom paid goods worth Rs 240 millions during June 2020. Following direction from Collector Custom Multan Munazza Majeed, the officers of the department conducted raids in Sahiwal, Multan, Sadiqabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhang. They recovered six luxury vehicles, high speed diesel, petrol, gutka, chhalia, cloth and cigarettes. The total value of the recovered valuables is about 224 millions. The department is also taking action against the outlaws involved in smuggling crimes.