"The Most Magical Place on Earth" has introduced strict rules - including mandatory masks and social distancing - in a bid to prevent the spread of corona virus.

The Enchanted Kingdom will see exceptionally distinctive in a post-lock down world.

Along side the Enchantment Kingdom, Creature Kingdom has moreover revived. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will re-open in four days.

Universal Orlando and Sea World Orlando have already opened their doors.

The re-openings come as numerous cities and nations re-introduce limitations, in reaction to rising corona cases.

Florida affirmed 10,000 more contamination on Saturday, and there have been 500 crown virus-related passings within the final week alone.