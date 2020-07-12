Share:

The salary of government servants has been sacrificed for national financial adjustment by the policy makers, even though they are one of the highest tax payers to the national exchequer.

Moreover, the government’s decision to stagnate the salaries of public servants in the new budget has further added to their sufferings. They now have hardly enough pay to sustain themselves. Similarly, the government’s decision to disburse early salary to public servants before Eid was undoubtedly a good decision, but this early disbursal of salary has created a budget imbalance in their expenditures.

Therefore, I request authorities to pay public servants salaries that can sustain them earlier before the end of this month so that the budget deficit can be stabilised.

SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO,

Sukkur.