Okara - Three people were gunned down over an old enmity in a village of Gogera on Saturday.

According to police, Azam, his nephew Nadeem and Fakhar Hayat were working in fields near Jekowala Khoh of Gogera when Akbar with the abetment of others allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a result, Azam and Nadeem died on the spot while Fakhar Hayat sustained critical bullet injuries.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. DPO Umer Saeed Malik taking notice of the incident directed the Gogera police to arrest the accused within 24 hours.