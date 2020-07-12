Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies during the past 24 hours and demolished their illegal constructions, boundary walls and the sale offices.

A spokesperson for the FDA said here on Saturday that among the illegal housing schemes include Din Paradise, Allied City & Market, Din VIP Block, Al-Haq Homes of Chak No 233-RB, Meer Villas and Dream Land Villas of Chak No 234-RB.

He said that formal letters had also been forwarded to the Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Manager Planning and Designing Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and General Manager (GM) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to not to provide any facilities in the illegal housing colonies.

He said that under the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek prior permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme.