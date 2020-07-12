Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government is taking revolutionary steps to improve good governance in the country.

He was talking to Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the federal government will extend full cooperation to provincial government in improving good governance.

He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for initiative taken for the welfare of people and improvement in service delivery.

Punjab Law Minister apprised the Prime Minister about draft law for local government system and said the new law will materialize the dream of real change.