Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting (Rtd) Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday in a tweet has stated that a new optical fibre cable had been operationalised from Khunjerab to Islamabad under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a tweet the SAPM Bajwa stated, "New optical fibre cable operationalised from Khunjrab to Islamabad as per the first phase.''

The premier's aide further said, "Pakistan takes choices in its intrigued and there ought to be no question that the CPEC venture is within the national interests of the country, including that no outside weight will be accepted.

The working method of both the courses from Khunjerab to Gwadar has been completed and the remaining connection courses will be added into the arrange within the another few months," he added.

He also mentioned that the foundation for digital/IT revolution-project being processed in conjunction with China.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lt Gen Bajwa met the AJK PM Raja Farooq and stated that the Kohala Power and Azad Pattan power projects will generate 8,000 jobs and an investment of $4 billion over the years.