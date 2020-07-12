Share:

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. He added that four sepoys embraced martyrdom

According to the military's media wing statement, an intelligence tip-off led to the the operation to be executed in Vezhda Sar, 8km South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District.

According to ISPR, while returning fire, four soldiers embraced martyrdom. They were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

"Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists' hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces," read the statement.