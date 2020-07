Share:

ISLAMABAD - To mark the World Population Day, the Lower Dir Pop­ulation Welfare Department on Saturday organized free medical camps for women and children at far-flung ar­eas of Lower Dir district strictly observing the Covid-19 SOPs. Free medical camps were arranged at Family Wel­fare Centers (FWCs) Asbanr, Ketyarai, Ouch , Chakdara, Mian Brangola, Khadagzai, Nasafa, Bandagai, Koto, Tim­ergara, Tangi and Kandro Balambat.