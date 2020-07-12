Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate will witness a heated debate on COVID-19 situation and the issue of alleged fake licences of PIA pilots in its upcoming session that will start from tomorrow (July 13) on a regular agenda.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat yesterday, President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned the upper house to meet on Monday.

The Senate Secretariat has issued 46-point agenda for tomorrow on a private members’ day that includes reports, motions, draft bills and resolutions to be introduced in the house for discussion and their approval or disapproval. The house will also take up the private members’ legislative business including the constitutional amendment bills.

Besides regular agenda, the opposition will kick start a heated debate in the house on the government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the issue of alleged fake licences of pilots of state-owned PIA and increase in petroleum products prices.

The opposition will also raise the issue of government’s decision to lay off hundreds of employees of PTDC and closure of corporation’s motels in northern areas of the country.

It is likely that the joint investigation team’s report (JIT) on People’s Amn Committee chief Uzair Baloch would come under discussion in the house as both treasury and opposition would give a tough time to each other on the issue.

On Monday, the house will discuss the commenced motion on the need for bringing “reforms in Gilgit Baltistan in order to enhance sense of participation of the people of the area, upgrade standards of governance and public service delivery and boost industry and commercial activities there especially under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz will move a resolution in the house urging the government to take necessary steps for insurance of major crops in the country specially wheat and cotton against natural calamities and disasters.

The house will discuss a motion of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on the locust attack in the country which says that this may cause an estimated loss of Rs. 600 billion to Pakistani economy.

The house will discuss the need for establishment of a constitutional court in the country and the options for enhancing current setup of the Supreme Court on a motion of PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi.