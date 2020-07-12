Share:

Housing Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema has contracted the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

They said the minister has been under treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) since last night.

The sources said doctors treating Tariq Bashir Cheema have decided to keep him at the hospital for a few days.

A large number of ministers, government functionaries, and political figures have been affected by the virus since the pandemic began in the country. Lately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted, adding that he had mild symptoms of the highly contagious disease. “Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions,” he said.