Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has apprehended that a massacre similar to Srebrenica may happen in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his video message on Saturday on the 25th memorial anniversary of the genocide took place in Srebrenica, the Prime Minister said that 800,000 Indian troops have besieged eight million people of Kashmir.

“I remember the day very well. I remember when it happened. We were all shocked. I still remember when it happened 25 years ago, I still feel the shock as to how such a thing could have been allowed by the world community,” said the prime minister.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on July 10-11, 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers.

In addition to the killings, more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area. The massacre is termed the worst episode of mass murder within Europe since World War II.

The prime minister said that everyone with a feeling of humanity had been “shocked” and “appalled” as to how such a massacre could happen in the safe area of the UN peacekeeping troops.

He urged the world community to learn a lesson from the tragedy and must never allow such things to happen again, referring to the problems in the IOJK where, he said, 800,000 Indian troops had besieged eight million Kashmiri people.

“And we all fear that similar sort of massacre might follow there. The world community must take notice and never allow such acts to take place again,”

the prime minister emphasised.

He also conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of Bosnia, from the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that it is important for us to learn a lesson from the massacre in Bosnia and the world community must never allow such things to happen again.