KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged sit-in on Shahrah-e-Faisal near Nursery to castigate K-Electric’s unscheduled long hours load-shedding, issuance of inflated bills and proposed raise in power tariff on Saturday. The JI leaders in their address to protestors were of the view that K-Electric had become an ally to rulers in Centre and Sindh in order to materialise its unfounded demands.

A number of JI workers and people from all walks of life besides representatives from trader bodies also participated in sit-in. Lashing out K-Electric, Karachi JI ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman exposed power entity’s wrong doings and said that minting money on behest of rulers had been hallmark of K-E for long time.

He said now power entity under patronage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was not ready to change its long old indifference stance to disgrace consumers and to shun issuing inflated bills, long hours load shedding on pretext of lines maintenance work and blaming gas and oil entities short supply of fuel to run its power generation plants.