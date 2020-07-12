Share:

PESHAWAR - The KP government has removed CM’s Advisor on Information Ajmal Wazir after an audiotape emerged on social media, in which he is allegedly speaking to a party for commission in advertisements that are released to media. According to a notification issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the chief secretary has been tasked with a fact-finding inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the government appointed Kamran Bangash as the new advisor of the chief minister on information. So far, Bangash has been serving as special assistant to the chief minister in local government.