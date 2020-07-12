Share:

NBA is set to return at the end of July as teams arrived at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida this week to return to work.

Players have begun practices while following the new coronavirus safety protocols in a secluded place largely called the "Orlando bubble", where the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season will be held.

The league is providing food and beverage to players but some of them slammed the quality of the quarantine meals and accommodation facilities.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was unimpressed with the bubble menu.

Having shared a photo of his meal on Instagram, Embiid said "definitely losing 50 lbs"

Also, Los Angeles Lakers player JR Smith criticized the condition of his hotel room as he was not given a blanket.

However, some other players such as Lakers' power forward Kyle Kuzma and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant did not complain about the room conditions and meals.

"Bubble good. I’m from Flint, Michigan I’ve seen worse," Kuzma said on Twitter.

"My room is fine. The food is fine. I'm not a silver spoon guy," Morant said on social media.

The NBA will resume games on July 30 with a 22-team format in the Orlando bubble.