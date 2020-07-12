Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new, ultra-rapid formulation of insulin reached peak activity in pigs with diabetes about twice as fast as a commercially available option, according to new research. The formulation, which peaked in as little as 9 minutes, could improve quality-of-life for patients with diabetes by allowing them to more quickly manage their blood sugar levels during mealtimes. Type 1 diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions, affecting about 40 million people around the world. Patients with diabetes usually receive routine injections of insulin to control their blood sugar levels, but current insulin formulations suffer from various drawbacks. For example, even fast-acting insulin treatments can take as long as 90 minutes to peak in activity, making them less than ideal for patients who need quick and effective blood sugar control during mealtimes.