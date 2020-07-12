Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Saturday called for creating favourable environment for construction industry and investment in the country.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of the Real Estate Owners’ Association and businessmen here, Faiq Shah said that initiatives should be taken for the construction industry under one window operation to get industrialists rid of bureaucratic circle and troublemakers.

He said that unfortunately no policy on industry, investment and trade had been formulated so far.

The ATP chief said besides coronavirus pandemic, the locust swarm attack in several parts of the country was a big challenge for which all institutions should work jointly to tackle the situation.

Otherwise, he warned the country could face famine, hunger and starvation like situation.