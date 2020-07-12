Share:

KARACHI - As many as 171 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in last two days, around 2096 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, a spokesperson of Sindh Police said on Saturday.

He said currently, 1584 officers and personnel were under treatment while 496 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Since emergence of the first case of COVID-19 in Karachi in the last week of February this year, the pandemic has ravaged all parts of Pakistan.

Earlier, SSP Sukkur had released a bi-monthly report on coronavirus cases in the police department, which had confirmed 159 positive cases of the virus in officers and other personnel in the region during two months.

“The infected officers and department staff were posted at 22 police stations of Sukkur district,” the report said.

The infected department staff also included personnel in traffic police, according to the report.

“Among total 159 infected policemen, 36 have defeated the coronavirus,” the report said.

The policemen were infected of the coronavirus while performing their duty, SSP Sukkur said.

Over 146 inmates and jail staffers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sukkur Central Jail in the end days of June.

According to Sukkur Central Jail authorities, a total of 1600 tests were conducted, of which 146 tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities said that 93 people, out of 146 positive case, were recovered from the disease including 85 prisoners and eight jail staffers.

In May, over 200 inmates and nine warders had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi Central Jail.

11 new positive cases reported in Tharparkar

Around 11 new cases have been reported positive for COVID-19 taking count to 466 in district Tharparkar. District health department confirmed on Saturday that new cases had been locally transmitted including seven in Diplo and its suburbs while four were emerged in Chelhaar. Health official said that out of 466 patients 158 had so far been recovered while 308 were isolated at homes.

DC Sukkur rewarded best performance in fight against COVID-19 SUKKUR

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rewarded Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for best performance in the fight against Covid-19. According to Coordinator Task Force for Covid-19 Sukkur, Prime Minister Imran Khan observed the dedication and commitment of the Deputy Commissioner for setting up a quarantine at Labour Colony Sukkur for Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Tasawar dedicated the award to the frontline doctors, nurses, paramedics, police and other stakeholders and told them that this award was a result of the untiring efforts of all the stakeholders, including Medical Superintendent of GMMC Civil Hospital Sukkur Dr Tasleem Khamisani.