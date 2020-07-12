Share:

Pakistan has overtaken Italy when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country, becoming the 11th worst-affected country by the pandemic, data from the John Hopkins University revealed.

On the other hand, Italy's positive cases stand at 242,363 as per data from the university's resource center.

Pakistan reporte deaths over the past 24 hours take the nation's COVID-19 death toll past the 5,000 mark.

The rising death toll has also resulted in Pakistan overtaking China - the epicentre of the virus - in the number of deaths. Pakistan has also become the 18th worst-hit country by the coronavirus in terms of fatality.