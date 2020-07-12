Share:

President of Pakistan will gift mangoes to heads of friendly states as well as potential buying countries to showcase the brilliance of Pakistani mangoes.

The decision to sent gifts of Pakistan’s best mangoes as a part of trade diplomacy has a well-defined objective to strengthen diplomatic relations with friendly countries, besides introducing the fruit to new markets so that the country’s horticulture exports could be enhanced.

President Dr Arif Alvi, has decided that Pakistan would promote trade by gifting mangoes to all friendly countries.

Federal Aviation Division in a letter to Director General Civil Aviation has directed to take steps for sending gifts of Pakistani mangoes to 17 heads of states and governments.

The mango gifts will be dispatched to Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Singapore, Spain, UK, Italy and other friendly countries.