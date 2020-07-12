Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that no complete but partial success has been achieved in controlling the corona virus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Sunday, he was of the view that once vaccine was developed to cure the disease, corona virus will be eradicated completely.

The chief minister stressed the need for ramping up tests of Coronavirus. He said the provincial government is providing free testing facility.

Murad Shah also urged the masses to cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary measures to lessen further spread of the pandemic.