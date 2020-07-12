Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines has advised all its UAE bound passengers to get themselves tested for COVID-19 tests, within 96 hours time from designated laboratories/centers duly approved by the governments of the emirates, prior to the departure of their flights to Dubai or Sharja or Abu Dhabi or Al-Ain respectively. According to the spokesman of the national flag carrier, the airline has already resumed its flights to the above mentioned destinations and is absolutely committed to strict compliance of the SOPs that require the intending passengers to necessarily prove their negative COVID-19 status through test reports conducted and compiled only by approved labs. Reiterating that the reports must not be beyond 96 hours from the given departure time, the official said these have to be presented at the boarding time along with the travel clearance certificate issued by Dubai Authority.

Mentioning that this essential certificate can be procured online by passengers intending to travel to or visit UAE, PIA spokesman said passengers having departed for these countries are also necessarily required to fill a "health declaration" form, during the flight that may ascertain their wellness status in general.

All those intending to visit UAE were further informed that tickets can be purchased from PIA ticketing offices and also online besides from approved travelling agents.