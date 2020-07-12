Share:

LAHORE - PepsiCo Pakistan has announced a virtual internship programme for 300 graduates of the PepsiCo-Amal Youth programme. Purpose of this program is to provide experiential learning, industry exposure and an insider perspective to young university graduates. The virtual internship programme will provide mentorship, guidance and a platform for the interns to put the life skills they have acquired, into action. The assignments will be research-based projects varying from topics such as analyzing consumer buying trends, technology solutions for the new normal and learning about organization culture and processes. Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, said that supporting Pakistan’s youth is part of our “Winning with Purpose” agenda and reflects PepsiCo’s ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business. This year we expanded our internship program for hundreds of young Pakistani graduates in order to provide them with a virtual working experience, he said.