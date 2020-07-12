Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit strategically important Diamer-Basha Dam Project next week to review construction activities, as work on the project has commenced in the wake of swift mobilisation of the Contractor to the site.

Diamer Basha Dam was marred with delay of decades due to various contributing factors. However, the incumbent government realigned the project while prioritising the water and hydropower sectors in its development strategy, according to a WAPDA press release issued on Saturday.

Diamer Basha Dam, a vital project for water, food and energy security of Pakistan, is being constructed on River Indus, 315 Kilometer (Km) upstream of Tarbela Dam, 180 Km downstream of Gilgit, and 40 Km downstream of Chilas town. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.