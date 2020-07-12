Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the need for out-of-box solutions for economic growth in the country in these crucial times.

Chairing a meeting of the Think-Tank of Finance and Economy at the PM Office here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that from the day one, the government adopted a strategy to maintain a balance between sustaining economic activity and protecting the masses from Covid-19.

He emphasized that our prime focus is on providing relief to the poor segments of society through targeted subsidies.

The Prime Minister said that the Ehsaas Program is the flagship program of the government to alleviate poverty and requires expansion along with a strategy to reach the neediest.

The prime minister highlighted that a substantive package had been announced for the construction and housing sector that aimed at increasing much needed employment opportunities and economic stimulus as well as adding to the inventory of affordable housing for the poor.

He appreciated the proposals presented by the think-tank regarding banking and finance, further improving the Ehsaas Programme and facilitating SMEs.

The Prime Minister directed that regular feedback of the think-tank be provided to him on various ongoing initiatives, policies and programs of the government.

Advisor on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, briefed the meeting about the objectives and focus areas of the Think-Tank on Finance and Economy.

Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood Khan were present at the Prime Minister’s Office.