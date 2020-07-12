Share:

Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday stated that the Pakistan ruling party, Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, was introducing number of reforms in all national institutions to ensure transparency as promised in its manifesto.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Chairman Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Harraj here, he said Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) was an important institution which made payments for all public sector procurements.

He said that it has been noticed that purchases made by the government are costlier than the similar purchases made by the private sector as AGPR had to be paid bribes for clearance of bills and issuance of cheques.

He said that the institutions add the amount paid to AGPR in the cost of the items purchased.

He said as per an estimate, every year Rs 1 trillion purchases were done by the federal government, and Rs 150 to 175 billions were paid as higher cost.

He said at provincial level similar purchases and procurements were done on higher cost resulting in loss to the national exchequer.

This, he said did not include public sector corporations and independent institutions like PIA, NHA and others.

He said that during the past 10 years the national exchequer suffered Rs 4 trillion loss due to malpractices in the AGPR and the then governments took no action to stop these practices as they were also receiving commission and kickbacks from the system.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan neither has any personal business, nor his family was in politics, so he had the moral courage and mandate to rectify these malpractices continuing since many decades.

He said that opposition parties were holding meetings to pressurise Imran Khan to stop the accountability process but he will never budge to their tactics.

He said that the strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan against coronavirus was spot on and the other countries were trying to replicate the same in their own countries.