Haleem Adil Sheikh, leader from ruling party PTI, is currently facing a NAB probe over alleged encroachment and sale of 257 acres of state land. On sunday, He said that he vows to face the corruption watchdog whenever he is summoned for questioning.

“There is no truth in these allegations,” he told a press conference, adding he just got four acres on lease where he set up a poultry farm after obtaining a loan. Unlike opposition leaders who, according to him, made lame excuses whenever they are called by NAB, he said he would appear before it.

Accusing the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh of initiating a witch-hunt against him after he held a rally against Omni Group, owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed, Haleem Adil Sheikh said it cooked up a plethora of lies to implicate him.

He also denied money laundering allegations levelled against him and sought constitution of a judicial commission to probe encroachments on state land in Karachi’s Malir district.

It was reported on July 11 that NAB has summoned all relevant details of the land in question from the Malir deputy commissioner.

Media campaign against Haleem Adil aimed to hush up PPP’s corruption: PTI leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Sunday that the media campaign targeted against Haleem Adil Sheikh is aimed at to hush up the mega corruption of the PPP leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House here, the leader of opposition in Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that some person sent a complain to the NAB and the NAB issued a letter to concerned officers to get information. He said the media is sensitization the issue with glaring headlines like Haleem Adil on the radar of the NAB, noose tightened, etc.

He said the people belonging to the PPP are sending complaints against Haleem Adil Sheikh to suppress his voice. He said Zardari is the symbol of corruption in Pakistan, but the media has forgotten him. He said the JIT on Zardari is forgotten. He said Murad Ali Shah had illegally given Rs100 Crore to Thatta sugar mills, and it is also forgotten. He said in the light of audit reports, cases of billions of rupees corruption could have be filed against the PPP leaders but this matter is also forgotten. He said; however, if one complaint is filed against Haleem Adil, the media creates a lot of hype.