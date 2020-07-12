Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - A significant improvement has been seen in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 across the country with figure now reaching 153,134. There were 88,094 active virus cases in the country of Saturday.

According to officials, at least 2,752 new cases surfaced during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 246,351. These include 85,991 in Punjab, 102,368 in Sindh, 29,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,128 in Balochistan, 13,927 in Islamabad, 1630 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1532 in Azad Kashmir.

On the other hand, the death toll from the virus reached 5,123 with 65 more deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. Some 23,569 corona tests were carried out during this period. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Saturday said that following the precautionary measures was vital for health protection and continuing business in the country.

In a tweet, he said that containing the spread of coronavirus was the responsibility of each and every person in the country.

With 65 new deaths, virus toll reaches 5,123

Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Corona, said if the nation followed precautionary measures, everyone would be safe and employment would continue otherwise there might be a disaster in the country as has been witnessed in the US, Brazil and India.

He also said that there were 2,969 corona patients on oxygen and 546 on ventilators across Pakistan as of June 20. He was satisfied that on Friday, this number came to 1,762 on oxygen and 394 on ventilators, recording a reduction of 28 percent in the coronavirus cases in the country. He attributed the decline in Covid-19 cases to effective implementation of smart lockdown and adherence to the SOPs by the public.

Meanwhile, according to the official figures, 62 percent of coronavirus patients in Pakistan have recovered so far. According to the latest figures from the Covid-19 portal, 62 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Pakistan have recovered. As many as 246,351 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far out of which 153,134 have recovered while 2,156 are in critical condition. Of these, 4,042 recoveries were recorded

in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, Islamabad Capital Territory has collectively recorded 156 new coranavirus cases and four deaths. Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 11 new cases, down from 14 a day earlier while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 47, up from 26 reported cases on Friday last.