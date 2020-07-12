Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reiterated his commitment towards making Pakistan a technology superpower in the next ten years. In a tweet, he said the projects of Made in Pakistan have been adopted by the Ministry of Science and Technology as per the vision of the Prime Minister. The Minister said in Pakistan, from sanitizers to masks, they were either not found or were sold in black, however, today we are able not only to meet the local needs but exporting these items.

The Minister said in the next phase, Health City will be established on 200 acres of land in Faisalabad while Science and Technology Special Economic Zones are being set up in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.