CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday claimed that Sindh is conducting twice as numerous tests of novel coronavirus as compared to other territories of the country.

According to media reports Syed Murad Ali Shah whereas talking to senior writers at CM House, said that government is taking steps to control spread of novel corona virus since February 26.

'From the start of the pandemic, I have kept up that the malady will spread and we cannot halt it but able to decrease its speed,' he added.

CM Sindh further said that his government is expanding offices within the healing centers but it is troublesome to control the widespread without an viable immunisation as indeed specialists don’t have treatment for the disease. He included that a assembly of NCC, which is chaired by PM Imran Khan, has not been called from number of days and NCOC assembly is gone to by Chief Secretary.