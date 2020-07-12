Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - A 6-year-old son of Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Raja, ENT Specialist in Mirpur Div. HQ Hospital and President AJK Chapter of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), died here after brief illness.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here late Friday . A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including medical fraternity from across AJK, attended the funeral prayer and expressed deep grief and sorrow to Dr. Ejaz over the demise of his young son.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.