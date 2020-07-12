Share:

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Public Relations and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday said the provincial government had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) for cattle markets aiming to protect people from COVID-19.

Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat here, he said according to SOP's cattle markets would be set up outside the cities, adding small markets would be established to avoid overcrowding.

He said arrangements would be made to address congestion around the cattle markets and traffic police would devise a plan to avoid traffic jams.

Bangash said the district administration would monitor these markets, adding cattle market would be set up after proper registration. Elder people and children would not be allowed to enter the cattle markets and they were requested to refrain from these places for their own safety, he maintained.

He said hand washing and sanitizing facilities would be available in cattle markets and people should adopt needed take precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha. The special assistant said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had directed that the SOP's formulated must be strictly implemented for protection of people.