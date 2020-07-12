Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday decided to take further measures to enhance easy loan facility so that maximum numbers of deserving people were benefited, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said.

The advisor was talking to media after the meeting of Economic Think Tank with the prime minister.

Among others, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Raza Baqir and Former Finance Secretary Dr Waqar Masood Khan were present in the meeting while Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Alana, Dr. Ijaz Nabi and Arif Habib participated via Video-Link.

Hafeez Shaikh said the basic purpose of the Think Tank was to consider the measures for bringing improvements in the country’s economy with the help of renowned business, academicians and banking expert.

He said during the Saturday’s meeting, the issues of banking and finance sector were considered while decision to further expand digitization was also taken.

The advisor said the participants also considered implementation of incentives provided to the construction industry by the prime minister. It was also decided that maximum number of deserving people would be provided loans while the leakages in the system would be zeroed, the advisor added.