Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani has said that he would try to address the tax related issues of business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities and strengthening the economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President which called on here on Sunday. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President ICCI,

Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari former Vice President ICCI were in the delegation.

Accepting the invitation of President ICCI, Javed Ghani said that he would visit ICCI for an interaction with the business community to know about their tax issues and get their input for bringing further improvements in the prevailing tax system. He said that efforts would be made to evolve a taxation system that could facilitate the growth of economic activities and help in improving tax revenue of the country. He welcomed the suggestions of

delegation members for resolving problems and broadening the tax base.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed congratulated Muhammad Javed Ghani for assuming the charge of Chairman FBR and hoped that he would take measures to address the key tax issues of business community and promote the vision of the Prime Minister to turn Pakistan into a fast growing economy.

He said that the current government has made commitments to streamline the payment of tax refunds, but the process was quite slow due to which the business community was facing liquidity issues.