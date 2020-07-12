Share:

islamabad - Actress Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal were dating according to rumors on social media. There were stories about their wedding as well and it was reported that they might tie the knot in 2020. Recently in an interview, Umair Jaswal finally cleared the air about his relationship status with Sana Javed. He said, “Me and Sana Javed have been best friends for a very long time we have been good friends and we love and respect each other. We are really good friends but whenever that point comes in our relationship that its official and it happening when this door opens then you can’t stop anything which is coming in your way and you don’t like it,” he added.