Multiple cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported rain after which weather became pleasant.

Temperatures were brought down across the country and the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the system will continue for another 24 hours.

In Lahore, clouds engulfed the city during the day and it rained heavily in the evening. People were ecstatic about the pleasant weather, saying it broke two to three days of extreme heat in the city.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Murree also reported continuous rain during the day.

Meanwhile, Mureedke, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhalwal, Dina, Bahawalpur, Manchinabad and Chishtian were also hit by heavy rains. Tank and Dera Ismail Khan and many cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported rain with

thunderstorm. Due to rains many areas were left without electricity in different cities.

According to meteorological department more rains with thundershowers are also expected across majority areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.