Share:

KARACHI - As many as 1,452 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 103820 while at the same time 34 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 1,747.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday.

He said that 10815 samples were tested which led to the detection of 1,452 fresh cases that showed 13 percent detection rate.

The CM added that so far 564491 samples had been tested all over Sindh which helped identify103820 patients. “Of these 58 percent or 60439 patients have recovered, including 1,274 overnight,” he elaborated.

The CM said at the same time 34 more patients lost their lives to the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,747 that showed 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Shah said that currently 41,634 patients were under treatment in Sindh, of whom 39,967 were in home isolation, 402 were at isolation centers and 1,265 were at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical, including 109 those patients, who have been shifted onto the ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 1,452 new cases, 585 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 179 cases in South, 111 in East, 100 in Malir, 79 in Central, 68 in Korangi and 48 in West,” he revealed.

Regarding other Sindh districts, the chief minister said that Shaheed Benazirabad had reported 113 fresh cases, Shikarpur 111, Dadu 88, Hyderabad 75, Jacobabad 65, Sanghar 39, Sujawal 44, Kashmore 35, Umerkot 30, Naushehroferoze 26, Kambar 23, Ghotki 15, Badin 13, Thatta 11, Jamshoro six, Larkana four, Khairpur two and Matiari one. The chief minister urged the people to take appropriate measures to stay safe.