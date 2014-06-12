LAHORE - Beaconhouse school system and university on Wednesday announced launching ‘Concordia Colleges’ group.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday Chief Executive of Beaconhouse Kasim Kasuri announced the launch of Concordia Colleges—the chain of colleges will be Pakistan’s first ‘blended learning’ college, a move aimed at inspiring institutes to use new technologies for education and teaching.

Kasuri said Beaconhouse had started working on Concordia Colleges three years ago and spent a lot of time on research & development. He stressed that the colleges should use more educational technology as it accelerates learning process. He said Concordia would provide a complete learning environment for students including module-related documents in an electronic format, videos, engaging classroom sessions and peer-learning opportunities.

“Regular formative assessment with feedback for students, teachers and parents, and the Comprehensive Learning Management System will support all aspects of blended learning. It is first time in Pakistan that such an advanced learning system is being introduced at college level”, he said. He said every student would be equipped with a tablet.

According to the Beaconhouse CEO, this advanced interactive approach will support continuous access to learning content, measure progress and receive supportive feedback. Students will participate in interactive learning opportunities during live sessions, and be able to monitor their progress to become more efficient and successful learners. He said that the colleges would have seasoned faculty. Dr Naveed Malik, Vice Chancellor Virtual University, has been the educational consultant for this project, he said.

Kasim Kasuri, who was flanked by Dr Tahir Abbas and Dr Qalb-e-Abid, said Concordia Colleges will provide access to affordable, high-quality college education. The programmes being offered at the colleges are FSc Pre Medical, FSc Pre-Engineering, ICS, I.Com and FA, with more to follow. He said masters and bachelor level programmes would be introduced next year.

He also announced fee discounts for the children of educationists and journalists, adding that scholarships were available on ‘means and merit’ basis.

He told that at first total 14 branches of the colleges would be started including eight in Lahore and one each in Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujrat. He told that registration would be started on June 23.