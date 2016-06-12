Islamabad - Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies yesterday conducted search operation in various areas of Shehzad Town, including Jaba Teli, and arrested five suspects.

According to police, contingents of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Shehzad Town police station. During this search operation, five suspects were arrested and more than 100 houses were screened. Police recovered arms and ammunition from the nabbed persons and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.