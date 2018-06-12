Share:

GUJRANWALA:- District and Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmed Gajjana paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Gujranwala and inspected the arrangements. Judicial magistrate Ehsan Ullah and the superintendent jail also accompanied with him. The judge visited the women barrack, jail hospital, kitchen and children cell. He also asked the prisoners about the facilities being provided by the jail administration. He ordered to release 18 prisoners involved in petty cases on personal bonds.