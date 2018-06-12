Share:

SIALKOT:- The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued final recovery notices to 200 exporters as they are tax defaulters, advising them to ensure the early payment of their prolonged pending arrears before June 30, 2018.

According o the FBR officials, these chronic defaulters, most of them textile and cutlery exporters, were reluctant to pay their sales and withholding taxes since long due to which the FBR has issued them final recovery notices.

The FBR officials added that after the final deadline all the bank accounts of the 200 defaulters would be got frozen and defaulted amounts would be drawn from their accounts.