LAHORE - Top leaders from different political parties filed nomination papers on Monday for contesting polls from different national and provincial constituencies in Lahore.

As many as 260 candidates have submitted papers for contesting elections for 14 National Assembly seats and more than 600 from 30 provincial constituencies in Lahore.

Extraordinary rush of candidates caused Election Commission of Pakistan to give two extra hours for filing nomination papers on the last day.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan filed nomination papers for NA-131 through his representative Shoaib Siddiqi.

PML-N President filed nomination papers for contesting elections from NA-132. Ex-Chief Minister is also candidate from two provincial constituencies, PP-164 and PP-165.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz submitted nomination papers for NA-125 through her representative Tanvir Zia Butt. Daughter of former Prime Minister has already filed papers from NA-127 for contesting her first ever election.

NA Speaker Ayyaz Sadiq submitted papers for NA-125 and NA-133 through his son Ahmed Ayyaz.

PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema filed papers from NA-127, PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik NA-123, Kh Saad Rafiq NA-131, Barabri Party Chief Jawad Ahmed NA-132, PPP’s Samina Khalid Ghurki NA-132, Malik Nazim Awan NA-128, Sohail Zia Butt NA-133 and Nawab Amber Shahzada from NA-125.

Former Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly filed nomination papers for contesting general elections from PP-160.

PTI’s Mian Mehmood filed papers for PP-144, Chaudhry Yousal PP-164, Zuber Khan Niazi PP-149, Amer Riaz Qureshi PP-169, Malik Sarfraz Khokhar PP-173, Faisal Hakim Bhatti PP-162 and PP-163 and Gulrez Iqbal PP-147.

PML-N’s Saleem Raza filed papers from PP-158, Dr Nadeem Ashraf PP-166 and PP-168, Mian Noman PP-149, PP-159 and PP-160, Majid Zahoor PP-149 and PP151, Dr Tariq Wadood PP-170, Malik Taimur Awan PP-156, Khawaja Ahmed Hasan PP-170, Sajjad Rabbani PP-167, Mian Muhammad Iqbal PP-171, Mian Jehangir PP-173, Kh Nadeem PP-149 and Umer Sohail Zia Butt PP-159. PPP’s Ghulam Rasool submitted papers from PP-162, Shakil Ahmed Pasha PP-160, Adnan Nayyar PP-154 and Iftikhar Bhatti PP-165.