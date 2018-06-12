Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday strongly condemned the killing 0f six Kashmiri youth in fresh acts of terrorism in Kupwara district of Held Kashmir.

The president said that cordon and search operations had become routine features of the occupation forces targeting and killing youth.

“It is ironic that the Indian forces had intensified operations against the Kashmiri youth after the announcement of so-called ceasefire which they have not observed,” he said

Masood Khan said that the Kashmiris were being victimised to quell their freedom struggle and their right to self-determination.

The president also expressed deep concern over the continued detention of the Joint Resistance Leadership and arrests of other political activists.

He added that the entire territory of the IOK was under siege and in many cities entry and exit points had been blocked which created difficulties for patients, student and teachers. “This kind of blockade must be immediately lifted to give minimum relief to the residents of the occupied territory,” the president said.

He said that in order to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India would have to sincerely and openly acknowledge the dispute and cooperate with the leadership of Kashmir and Pakistan to explore a diplomatic solution to the dispute as per the UN resolutions on Kashmir.