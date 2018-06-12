Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi neither met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore nor did he demand party ticket from him for his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.

This was clarified by Bahawalpur National Awami Party (BNAP) President Mian Ilyas Ayaz in a press statement issued here the other day.

He termed the report of a TV channel fabricated and baseless. The BNAP president said that local PML-N candidates were persuading Prince Bahawal Abbasi to join their party but he intended to contest election as an independent candidate. Mian Ilyas Ayaz further said that Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi was in Sadiq Palace for the last four days. “So, the TV channel reported a false news story,” he said.

NOMINATION PAPERS FILED

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi (independent), Malik Khalid Mehmood Warran PML-N, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani (PPP) and Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani (PTI) have filed their nomination papers to contest election from NA-174 constituency.

Similarly, Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi (PTI), Qazi Adnan Farid (PML-N), Ch Asif Gondal (independent), Mian Rafatur Rehman Rehmani (independent) and Maulana Mohsin Yaseeni Faizi (Tehreek-e-Labaik) have filed their nomination papers in the offie of Ahmedpur East returning officer.