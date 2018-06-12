ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan Ambassador Alizada met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability were discussed during the meeting. The Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability and expressed the desire that his country wishes to play a role towards a prosperous region.
Staff Reporter
June 12, 2018
