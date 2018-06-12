Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has submitted his nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana-I.

Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto along with his sister Asifa Bhutto and senior leaders, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Farooq H Naik, Sohail Anwar Siyal reached at returning officer to submit his nomination papers on Monday.

The PPP likely to face pressure on various majority national and provincial assembly constituencies, the party has used strategy to field their candidates against opposing itehad and grand alliance in different parts of Sindh districts.

Although new limitations in Sindh particularly NA-200 Larkana-I and NA-201 Larkana-II previously linked to old Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, now lead to divide the PPP in provincial seats and may create difficulties some constituencies by opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulmae Islam-F (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Awami Tehreek, influential independent candidates and civil society, social networks of young people.