KARACHI - The Supreme Court-nominated Water Commission Monday directed Defence Administration to submit their plan for installation of water treatment plant and supply of water until July 2.

Heading water commission Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim showed his displeasure over absence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Clifton Cantonment Board (BCB) and said that he didn’t appear without giving any plausible reason for his absence. The commission directed Director Cantonment to appear in future to address the issues as CEO CBC has developed the habit of not attending the proceedings. The commission also directed to ensure their presence in the next hearing with the compliance report.

During the proceeding, Sindh government and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have ensured the commission that they are ready to give up their stand on a disputed piece of land for installation of a treatment plants after both parties showed readiness on this issue in the larger interest of the city.

The representatives of Sindh government and KPT appeared in the proceedings of the commission and informed that both parties are agreed to give up their stand on the dispute piece of land between them for installation of Treatment Plant-V (TP-V). KPT will finance the construction of this project.

Commission was informed that the land for setting up treatment plant is under litigation between Sindh Government and KPT. However, it is yet to be confirmed that any portion of the proposed land has been allotted by Sindh government of any other allottee. Earlier, commission appreciated the approach of Chairman of KPT and Chief Secretary Sindh to formulate a plan by which land is to be identified for installation of treatment plant. The area required for treatment plant and its reservoir in which mangroves will also be protested is around 150 acres and will have a healthy affect on marine life.

Commission directed its Focal Person Asif Hyder to interact with high Officials of KPT and Sidh Government and submit joint statement after demarcation of the land immediately Eid Holidays.

Commission showed dissatisfaction over the statement submitted by consultant of K-IV project and sought all the details of the proposed land which the Water Board was to acquire for the project.

Commission also rejected the valuation of the land at Rs.3 billion an opined that the matter is related to Revenue Department to provide the details of valuation of the lands.

Commission also deplored the fact that for the last several months, it has been seeking the explanation from the consultant as to why realignment was done for 22 times. But no substantial material has been provided to it to date.

It gave last change to the consultant to provide the substantial details over the alignments by July 03, 3018; otherwise commission may consider referring the matter to National Accountability Bureau. (NAB).

Earlier, Consultant K-IV project submitted a statement in the commissions stating that in the first place, the land which was given for the project is 13000 acres, which was supposed to be included in K-IV project. Out of 13000 acres, 2076 acres was private land when we started designing the project.