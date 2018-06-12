Share:

BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates, Mirza group, GDA and independents submitted their nomination forms on Monday.

Former speaker of National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza and Dr Zulifiqar Mirza with huge number of supporters submitted their nomination forms for NA-230, PS-72, 73 and PS-74, while PPP candidates Haji Taj, Muhammad Ismail, Syed Ali Bux aka Papoo Shah, Yasmeen Shah and Bashir Ahmed Halepoto submitted their nomination forms for PS-73, 74, 72 and PS-70 respectively.

On the other hand, PPP leader and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan submitted his nomination forms as independent candidate for NA-229 and PS-70, 73 and PS-74.

It is pertinent to mention that on Sunday, Dr Zulifiqar Mirza, Barrister Husnain Mirza, Hissam Mirza while PPP candidates Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Haji Sain Bux Jamali and others submitted their nomination forms to contest election 2018.

Meanwhile, former (PPP) MNA Sardar Kamal Khan is likely to contest election as independent candidate. In this connection a session of Chang Community of Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan was held at Gymkhana Badin which was presided by former MNA, Sardar Kamal Khan Chang. The participants emphasised Sardar Kamal to contest election as independent candidate. Addressing the session, the former MNA said that they were not nominated for party ticket to please some individuals.

He said he has served and sacrificed for party and people of the constituency. He said that people of his community should not be disappointed he would initiate further as his community intend. He said during the regime of Jam Sadique FIRs were lodged against people of Chang Community but they were not afraid. He said they would win the election from any constituency they desired. He said that he would announce the decision of political future on 28th of June, at Badin after consultation and consensus of Chang Community. The session was also attended by Sardar Salim Khan, Mehboob Khan, Peroz Khan, Bajar Khan, Javed Chang, Abdullah Chang and others.

SUKKUR

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker submitted his nominee’s papers to participate in general elections on Monday.

The PTI leaders and workers and members of different organisations participated in the procession who chanted slogans and caring placards, they passed through different bazars and reached the office of Returning Officer Sukkur where Haji Muhammad Jawed submitted his nomination papers to contest elections for NA-207, PS-24 and PS-25 (Sukkur).

MIRPURKHAS

A total of 139 candidates of different political parties and independent for constituencies NA-218, NA-219, PS-47, PS-48, PS-49 and PS-50 have submitted their nomination papers to the concerned returning officers offices in the district here on Monday. Report said that 28 candidates submitted their nomination forms to office of returning officer of NA-218, 11 candidates in office of returning officer of NA-219, 37 candidates for PS-47, 27 candidates for PS-48, 22 candidates for PS-49 and 14 candidates for PS-50 submitted their nomination forms in the office of concerned returning officer.