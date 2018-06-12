Share:

LAHORE - The World Day against Child Labour will be observed today.

World Day against Child Labour was launched in 2002 by International Labour Organization (ILO) to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

Every year on 12 June, the day reminds the government and workers organistions of resolve to eliminate the child labour. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in its 2017 human rights report highlighted that number of children engaged in labour under hazardous conditions has been rising in Pakistan.

In 2015 world leaders adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which included global commitment to ending child labour.

"Take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 end child labour in all its forms," the SDGs statement said.

According to Punjab Child Labour Act, children cannot work at construction of a railway station or with any other work where such work is done in close proximity to or between the railway lines, a port authority within the limits of any port, underground mines and on ground quarries including blasting, power driven cutting machinery like saws, shears, guillotines, agricultural machines, thrashers, fodder cutting machines, live electrical wires over 50 volts.