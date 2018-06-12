Share:

Khushhali Microfinance Bank inks MoU with PTCL

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) and Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a financing scheme for the assistance of PTCL employees.

The agreement was signed by Saadia Mansoor, General Manager HR Operations, PTCL and Ghalib Nishtar, president KMBL. The agreement signing ceremony was also witnessed by the senior management of both the organisations.

KMBL has offered a wide range of financing services to PTCL employees including purchase of motorbikes through value chain from Honda Pakistan, salary loans, health insurance products, deposit side products, and house improvement loans.

Ghalib Nishtar said, “Khushhali Microfinance Bank being a leading financial institution already has alliances with organisations like Pakistan Post, PTV-Peshawar & Lahore and Provincial Housing Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This exclusive arrangement with PTCL is aligned to our goal of responsibly expanding financial services, through innovative product offerings and I hope this partnership will really benefit the employees of PTCL”.

Speaking on the occasion, Saadia Mansoor appreciated the product offering of Khushhali Microfinance Bank and said: “PTCL aims to facilitate responsible borrowing for our employees and make easy access of financing schemes for individuals as we strongly believe in employee welfare, betterment and growth and this initiative is a part of our long-standing commitment to facilitate our employees.”

MoU between KMBL and PTCL is a strategic initiative which will enable both entities to expand their services. It will also be marked as a breakthrough achievement in developing long term relationships between telecom and microfinance sectors in Pakistan.

CRAZE launches flagship store in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Fashion brand CRAZE launched flagship store in Pakistan in Z Block (DHA). The brand’s flagship store features CRAZE Spring/Summer collection of premium high street and casual wear for women.

The brand is renowned for their high quality workmanship and specializes in creating stylish and fashionable apparel including shirts, jackets, jeans tops etc. Craze first store in Pakistan will first feature the brand’s lines of sophisticated women’s wear.

Speaking about the collection, CEO Zeeshan Habib said, “We are delighted to introduce our brand in Pakistan, aimed at professionals and those who have a meticulous taste for stylish clothing, which is diligently tailored. The brand’s apparel is made from a variety of luxurious and carefully woven fabrics with tailoring that ensures every item of clothing fits perfectly.”